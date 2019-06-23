Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
Gregory C. Hazard

Gregory C. Hazard Obituary
Gregory C. Hazard

Brick - Gregory C. Hazard, 59 of Brick passed away on June 21, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick from complications due to cardiac arrest with his loving family by his side.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan. For complete obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019
