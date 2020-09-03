Gregory Hugh Montgomery, Jr.



10/29/1964 - 8/23/2020



Greg was born in Morristown, NJ, the son of Gregory and Diane (Stephens) Montgomery and brother to Charles S. Montgomery (Steve) and Margot Montgomery Moran. Brother in law to Heather and Tommy. Greg took on the name "UG" when he became an uncle to Chase, Quinn, Campbell, Brooks and Hannah. He was a son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many. Chances are, he gave you a nickname too.



Raised in Little Silver and Shrewsbury, NJ, a natural born, competitive athlete, whose first love was hockey. He also excelled in football, baseball, soccer and golf. He was a 2 sport Varsity athlete from RBRHS; baseball a pitcher and football a middle linebacker turned punter/kicker due to an injury. That turned out pretty well for him. His senior year in high school looked like it was straight out of a scene from the movie The Blindside, with all of the comings and goings of college recruiters and coaches in our home on Sycamore. At that time, he was the first punter to ever receive a full ride scholarship to Penn State University, under Joe Paterno. It was no surprise when he was later inducted into the RBRHS Hall of Fame. Go Bucs!



After one season at Penn State, he transferred to his father's Alma mater, Michigan State University, where he donned the same number #23 as his dad did in the 50's as a QB. As a Spartan, Greg was named All American-twice, All Big 10-three times and eventually All Time Best Punter in MSU history. Some highlights of Greg's MSU years were:



1) being able to play with his brother Steve #43, 2) an 86 yard punt making MSU history and 3) holding for the winning field goal in the 1988 Rose Bowl. Go Green!



Drafted in the 3rd round as a #72 pick overall in the 1988 NFL draft, Greg signed with the Houston Oilers. Greg also played for the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens over the course of his career. His accomplishments as an NFL punter include being named All Pro and playing in the 1994 Pro Bowl, All AFC-twice and All Time Best Punter by The Oilers. The NFL Players Association recognized Greg twice for their Mackey Award as the AFC's Leading Punter.



Wow! Right? Amazing! After retiring, Greg enjoyed coaching punters from the high school level all the way through to the NFL level. He especially enjoyed coaching at MSU, and helping Nick Saban's kids at LSU and Alabama. What you may not know is Greg, the lover of dogs of which he called puppies, no matter how long in the tooth. How he'd send our Aunt Suze sweats from each team he played for, with the #9 on them and include sweet notes for his #1 fan. How he could make you laugh until your face would cramp. And as his nephew said, " UG could make eating a pretzel look cool." How he would listen and validate your existence with his sweet, tender heart. He was a unique, deep thinker, a deep feeler and after spending time with him, you knew you mattered. How he'd massage our Uncle Don's legs when he was suffering from the painful effects from cancer. The sweet man who cared for our mother in her final days and could make her smile like no other. Although he never had kids, he gave great advice. "Be the best version of yourself. Kids are a reflection of you. They are always watching."



He was outspoken and bravely told his story about his struggle with bipolar disorder, to help stop the stigma surrounding mental illness.



He unfortunately succumbed to his illness he bravely combatted for many years. In his honor, we have established a foundation in his name, The Gregory H. Montgomery, Jr. Foundation for Ultimate Growth, to help spread awareness, education and resources for those conflicted with the complexities of achieving proper mental health and wellness and those who love them.



In lieu of flowers, please help us fulfill his passion to help others and have his legacy not just be one of great athleticism, but one of great healing. Memorial donations can be made at the Go Fund Me account that has been created in his name, The Gregory H. Montgomery Jr. Foundation or mailed to The Gregory H. Montgomery, Jr. Foundation c/of Margot Moran 5899 Fountain Drive Naples, FL 34119



We will celebrate Greg on October 24th from 2-5 @ a place he cherished all the days of his life. Fox Hill 62 Crest Drive Little Silver, NJ 07739.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store