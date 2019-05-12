Gregory J. Provell



Toms River - Gregory Provell, 86, of Toms River, NJ, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Toms River.



He was born in Scranton, PA on March 10, 1933.



He graduated from Central High School in Scranton, PA, and won awards in Track and Football.



Gregory graduated from Scranton University in 1955 and, while there, held records in Track & Field in Javelin Throwing and participated in the Penn Relays.



He also played Guard on the Scranton Royals Football Team.



After graduation, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, 1st Marine Div. and Operation Strongback as Embarkation Officer, aboard USS Kearsarge, CV-33.



Gregory was honorably discharged as 1st Lieutenant.



Following USMC, he worked in Food Sales for Lever Bros., moving to NYC office and retired as Director of Food Sales.



He was the holder of several U.S. Patents and President of Uni-Magnetics Systems as an entrepreneurial company before retirement in 1990.



Gregory was predeceased by his parents, Olympia Tzaras and John Provell, his son, John Leonard Provell, his sister Lilika Tsamisis, and brother, Dr. Robert Provell.



He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Provell (nee Schamallenberg), of 62 years and sons Robert of Spotswood, NJ and Chris of Rio Linda, CA, granddaughter Skylar Provell and grandson Jesse Provell and his wife April and 3 great grandchildren Lilly, Kalina and Landon, nephew John Tsamisis and nieces Daphne Blank and Dr. Vivian Provell Collins.



A viewing will be held Wednesday 3-6pm with a funeral service to be offered at 5:30pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River.



Donations may be made to the Holiday Heights First Aid Squad, 120 Prince Charles Dr., Toms River, NJ 08757.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.