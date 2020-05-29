Gregory John Heh



Long Branch - Gregory John Heh, 63, of Long Branch, NJ, passed away on May 25, 2020 at his home after a courageous, year-long battle with cancer. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Richard and Rita Heh. Greg graduated from Middletown HS Class of 1975 and went on to become a successful entrepreneur.



In 1980, Greg founded Jersey Printing Associates in Atlantic Highlands, NJ with his business partner and dear friend Patricia Pfleger. Greg led by example, never afraid of any task, committed to working hard, and building strong relationships with his team. With the support of their loyal employees, Greg and Pat successfully ran the business together for 40 years.



Greg touched the lives of those around him with his kindness, generosity, and charisma. He never hesitated to help a friend, or even someone he didn't know at all, in any way he could.



Greg was a confident and inspiring person who lived life to the fullest without fear or regret. He pursued his passions and shared them with others, whether gathering friends for tuna fishing trips to the Hudson Canyon or joining his wife, Carol, in entertaining guests with a fabulous meal in their home. He and Carol frequently enjoyed trips on their motorcycle with the "Soggy Bottom Bunch" and in their Corvette with their "Corvette Express" group.



He is survived by his adoring wife of 19 years, Carol (Weighell) Heh; his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jennifer Heh; his daughter and grandson, Jessica and Lucas Heh; his daughter, Kylie Heh; his siblings, Polli Schlidge, Rick Heh, Patricia Ouimet, Tina McQuilkin, and Michael Heh; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to the current health crisis, the family will hold a memorial at a later date this summer when everyone can gather to celebrate Greg's life.



Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.









