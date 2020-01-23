|
|
Gregory Perrini
Middletown - Gregory Perrini, 65, of Middletown, NJ, passed peacefully away January 21, 2020. He fought a long hard battle, but finally succumbed to his illnesses. He graduated from Middletown Township High School and attended Middlesex County Community College. He was employed in the municipal water industry for 33 years, retiring in 2010 as Director of Operations for The Marlboro Township Municipal Utilities Authority. He was employed by Marlboro Township and A.P. Certified Testing, LLC. He was a member of the South Jersey Water Professionals and AWWA, American Water Works Association. A lifelong sailor, Greg enjoyed being on the water whether it be Raritan Bay, Caribbean Sea or Chesapeake Bay. He will be remembered for opening his home garage and its many tools and saws to anyone who need a piece of wood cut, a tool to borrow or to just have a beer.
Greg is survived by his wife of 39 years, Michelle Fuchs Perrini; his beloved uncle, Nicholas Perrini; nieces, Jennifer Aliaga and her husband, Ignacio of Fair Haven, NJ, Michelle O'Driscoll and her husband Gerry of Howell, NJ, Patti Ann Trasferini and her husband Ed of Forked River, NJ; nephew, George Perrini and his wife Christine, of Forked River, NJ; grand nieces, Rebecca O'Driscoll, Autumn Perrini and Gina Hope Trasferini; grand nephews, Luke O'Driscoll and George Perrini, III; "Swiss son", Rene Surber and his wife Sofia and their three sons; sister-in-law's, Patricia Perrini of Whiting, NJ and Jackie DeBrown of Fair Haven, NJ; Godson, Kyle Bowe of San Diego, CA. Greg is also survived by many cousins and many friends he called family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Agnes Pulasky Perrini and his brother, George Perrini.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1-5 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: or 180 Turning Lives Around, One Bethany Rd., Bldg 3 Suite 42, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Attention: Development.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020