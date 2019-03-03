|
|
Gregory S. Weber
Long Branch - March 1, 2019, Gregory S. Weber - husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, surfer, rocker, warrior - passed away at home in Long Branch, NJ.
Greg was born in Newark, NJ. A graduate of RFH and the University of Colorado, Greg traveled the world, but was always happiest at the Jersey Shore. He and his wife raised their daughters in Rumson, where they lived for 22 years before moving to Long Branch. Greg was a talented guitar player, who enjoyed playing solo, with his friends and with his bands - "The Deadly Snakes" and "The Jettyrats." He spent summers at the Sea Bright Beach Club, and surfed/paddled year-round, even after his cancer diagnosis.
Greg was predeceased by his father, Henry Weber. He is survived by his wife Kelly (Buttner) and their two daughters, Lauren and Emma Weber; by his mother LaVanche "Lee" Weber (Walker) and two sisters, Jennifer Weber and Cynthia Weber-Cleary and her husband Denis. Greg also leaves a large extended family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, fellow surfers, bandmates, and fans who will miss him.
No Visitation. A memorial service will be held on Thursday March 72019 at 10am in his old neighborhood at St. George's By the River Episcopal Church, 7 Lincoln Avenue, Rumson NJ, with a small reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Greg's favorite charity, Clean Ocean Action,18 Hartshorne Dr Sandy Hook, NJ 07732 Hi or Parking for Pete's Sake, Red Bank, NJ (www.parkingforpetessake.org)which helps patients' families (like Greg's) pay for parking at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center hospitals in NYC.
Thompson Memorial Home is entrusted with the arrangements
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 3, 2019