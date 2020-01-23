Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Laurelton Fire Company
1725 Route 88
Brick, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Kavanagh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Scott Kavanagh


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Scott Kavanagh Obituary
Gregory Scott Kavanagh

Little Torch Key, FL - August 26, 1963-December 2, 2019

Survived by: Wife: Diane Lynn Kavanagh; Parents: Walter and Katherine Kavanagh; Siblings: Kathrine and Walter; Children: Shawn, Diana Mantone, Gregory and Meghan Kavanagh; Grandchildren: Christopher, Sophia, Gregory, Matthew, John and Anna.

Gregory was a devoted father and loving husband. He spent his life in service of others, from his time spent in the Navy, as a Volunteer Fireman, and as a Councilman. He was an Electrician for 30 years with the IBEW, Local 400. His selflessness touched the lives of anyone who had the privilege of meeting him, while his over the top personality and hearty laugh made him easy to pick out in any crowd.

Memorial Service Information: February 1st, 2020, 2:00 pm, Laurelton Fire Company, 1725 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724. All are invited to attend.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -