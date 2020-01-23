|
Gregory Scott Kavanagh
Little Torch Key, FL - August 26, 1963-December 2, 2019
Survived by: Wife: Diane Lynn Kavanagh; Parents: Walter and Katherine Kavanagh; Siblings: Kathrine and Walter; Children: Shawn, Diana Mantone, Gregory and Meghan Kavanagh; Grandchildren: Christopher, Sophia, Gregory, Matthew, John and Anna.
Gregory was a devoted father and loving husband. He spent his life in service of others, from his time spent in the Navy, as a Volunteer Fireman, and as a Councilman. He was an Electrician for 30 years with the IBEW, Local 400. His selflessness touched the lives of anyone who had the privilege of meeting him, while his over the top personality and hearty laugh made him easy to pick out in any crowd.
Memorial Service Information: February 1st, 2020, 2:00 pm, Laurelton Fire Company, 1725 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724. All are invited to attend.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020