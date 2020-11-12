Gretchen Heimlich Kistner



Toms River - Gretchen Heimlich Kistner 77 of Toms River, N.J. Born 07/09/1943 Died 10/28/2020 Gretchen was born in Trenton New Jersey. She was married to Richard A Kistner for 18 years divorced in 1979. She's worked hard all her life. Mom worked many different jobs in her lifetime. When she was young she worked as a waitress later she started a 20 some year career in the dry cleaning industry. After that she worked as a customer service rep for Comcast cable and she retired from there at 67 years old. She is survived by 3 sons Richard A. Kistner Jr. John E Kistner and Matthew L Kistner. Many Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren. Forever gone but never forgotten until we meet again we all shall miss you. Services will be held at Timothy E Ryan Funeral Home Toms River N.J. on 11/13/2020 1:00 to 3:00 pm.









