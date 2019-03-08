|
Grisel Serrano
Toms River - Grisel Serrano, 53, of Toms River, NJ passed after her battle with leukemia on Sunday March 3, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY she is fondly remembered for a beautiful smile that could light up any room, her dedication to her loved ones, and making the most out of every moment here on earth.
Grisel will be forever remembered by her son and best friend Andy, her precious grandson Jackson. By her parents Benjamin and Carmen Caban, and by her sister and brother, Benjy and Omayra, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A Memorial Visitation celebrating Grisel's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 pm, at the Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main Street, Toms River, NJ, 08753
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019