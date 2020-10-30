1/
Guenter M. Timm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guenter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guenter M. Timm

Lakewood - Guenter M. Timm, 91 years old, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home in Lakewood. Guenter was born in Berlin, Germany to Irmgard and Erwin Timm. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked and retired as an Manufacturing Engineer for LEICA Optics in Rockleigh, NJ. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Helga who passed in 2015. Guenter was an avid and prolific artist, primarily in his paintings and wood carvings, always striving towards perfection of his techniques and discovering new ones . He was always ready to help aspiring artists along their paths. He endured may adversities in life but made an art form of maintaining a positive attitude and turning his adversities into stepping stones for self development and keeping others on a cheerful path. Guenter had many friends and will be missed by all who knew him. Visiting will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will follow at 3:30 PM at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. www.silvertonmemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silverton Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved