Guenter M. Timm
Lakewood - Guenter M. Timm, 91 years old, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home in Lakewood. Guenter was born in Berlin, Germany to Irmgard and Erwin Timm. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked and retired as an Manufacturing Engineer for LEICA Optics in Rockleigh, NJ. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Helga who passed in 2015. Guenter was an avid and prolific artist, primarily in his paintings and wood carvings, always striving towards perfection of his techniques and discovering new ones . He was always ready to help aspiring artists along their paths. He endured may adversities in life but made an art form of maintaining a positive attitude and turning his adversities into stepping stones for self development and keeping others on a cheerful path. Guenter had many friends and will be missed by all who knew him. Visiting will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will follow at 3:30 PM at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. www.silvertonmemorial.com
