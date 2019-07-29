Services
Bedle Funeral Home
212 Main St
Matawan, NJ 07747
(732) 566-1962
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Cross of Glory Lutheran Church
95 Cambridge Drive
Aberdeen, NJ
View Map
Gun E. Impaglia


1947 - 2019
Gun E. Impaglia Obituary
Gun E. Impaglia

Matawan - Gun E. Impaglia, 72, of Matawan, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved wife of 48 years of John Impaglia. Loving mother of Jennifer Steinbach and husband Will and Monica Impaglia and husband Filemon Lopez. Cherished grandmother of Abby Steinbach, Samuel Montoya, Emma Steinbach and Antonio Lopez. Caring sister of Ulla Axelsson, Eva Boberg and Lars Jannborg. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Born in Karlstad, Sweden to the late Sam and Aina Jannborg. Gun attended the Chalmers Institute of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden to pursue her education in electrical engineering. A peaceful and bright woman, she was an absolute angel. Gun was devoted to her family and worked by her husband's side at their store, Atlantic TV and Vacuum in Keyport for many years. Family and friends may visit Friday, August 9, 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main Street, Matawan. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 10, 11:00am at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 95 Cambridge Drive, Aberdeen, followed by burial at Union Prospect Cemetery in Aberdeen. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 29, 2019
