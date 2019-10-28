|
Gus Adamo
Point Pleasant - Gus Adamo, 96, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Born in Lyndhurst to the late Sam and Rose Adamo, he grew up there and lived in Rutherford and Wayne before moving to Point Pleasant in 1973. Gus worked for and retired from the Point Pleasant Borough Department of Public Works. He was a United States Navy, World War II veteran; member of the AMVETS; the Knights of Columbus, Rutherford Council; and was an active member and officer of the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge No. 1698.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Gloria Geronimo Adamo; two sons, Douglas and Charles Adamo; brother, Anthony Adamo; and sister, Agnes Chapman.
Gus is survived by his son, Robert Adamo and his wife, Mercedes of Loxahatchee, FL. He is also survived by his daughters-in-law, Linda Adamo and Cheryl Adamo; six grandchildren, Leigh, Michele, Michael, Danny, Charles, and Anthony; four great-grandchildren, Ashley, Payton, Anthony, and Jordan; one great-great grandson, Bentley; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Thursday, October 31 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 6:30 p.m. a prayer service will be held. Interment, with military honors, will be 11 a.m., Friday, November 1 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Point Pleasant Elks Special Children's Committee www.pointpleasantelks.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019