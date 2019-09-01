|
Gus Harak
Bayville - Gus Harak, 95, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at his Bayville, New Jersey home. A resident of Bayville since 1975, Gus was born in Yonkers, New York on July 22, 1924, to George and Theodora Harakidas, and was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. Gus is a World War II Veteran, having served in the 82nd Fighter Control Squad, and he is a 32nd Degree full member of the Scottish Rite Freemasonry. Upon his honorable discharge from the United States Air Force, Gus was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for several years before joining the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America, Local Union 157, New York City. Gus retired from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America in 1975 and moved to Berkeley Township, New Jersey where started his second career as an Ocean County Building Inspector where he worked for over 20 years. Throughout Gus's long well-lived life, he enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing, biking, billiards, and in his later years, watching Notre Dame Football, Yankees and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gus was married to Flora Anne Gleba from 1950 until her death in 1998. They were happily married for 48 years, enjoying and growing their beautiful family together. He was also predeceased by his parents George and Theodora Harakidas, his brother Spiros "Harry" Harakidas, his grandson Michael DePiano, and his stepson Ralph "Sandy" Ford.
Survived by his brother Nicholas Harakidas and Angelekki "Angie" Lawrence, his children George Harak, Janet "Joy" Weinlein, Diane DePiano and their spouses Valerie Harak, John Weinlein III, and Clifford DePiano and stepdaughter-in-law Laura Ford. As well as his 8 grandchildren Jason Gould, John Weinlein IV, Danielle Andrews, George Harak, David Harak, Mathew Ford, Kristen Ford, Rick Ford and Vern Ford, as well as his 14 great grandchildren.
Gus was a lifelong contributor to , and in lieu of any flowers or gifts to the family, please make all donations to St. Jude's, (stjude.org), in Gus Harak's name.
Funeral Services were private with the Family under the direction of Mastapeter Funeral Home, Bayville.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019