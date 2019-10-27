|
Gustav R. Pavcsik
Brick - Gustav R. Pavcsik, age 93 of Brick, passed away on October 23, 2019. Gustav grew up in Pompton Plains and East Rutherford before moving to Brick. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II in the 100th Division 399th Infantry regiment company C, helping to libertate Southern France and occupy Southern Germany during the Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns, often acting as a liaison messenger between Platoon leader and company headquarters. Gustav served from February 1944 to May 1946. After returning to the states, Gus received a Bachelor's in Architecture from North Dakota State University, and then worked for various architectural firms in NJ and for the State of NJ over his career. He was very proud of the number of school buildings he helped design, including some on the Ocean County College campus in Toms River. He is preceded in death by his wife, Reita Pavcsik in 2004, parents, Gusztav F. Pavcsik and Elsie O. Pavcsik, and his brother Arnold Pavcsik. Surviving are his many loving friends. Cremation is private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. Inurnment will take place at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton at a later date. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019