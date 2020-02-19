|
Guy Burnett
Melbourne Beach, FL - GUY BURNETT, 64, Melbourne Beach, Florida, died suddenly this week at home. A former resident of Forked River, he was the cherished son of Guy & Jean Burnett, Forked River, and big brother to Dale Burnett Howie & Tracy Burnett, Northfield.
A loving husband for 41 years, to Catherine (Duncan) Burnett and proud father of Kristen & Bob Mango, Hermantown, Minnesota; Guy (Dusty) Burnett, Champlain, NY ; and Emily Burnett -not here on earth but in his heart forever.
"Pop Pop" had 3 grandchildren, Cecily & Violet Mango, and Willow Burnett, who were the joys of his life.
He was a graduate of Central Regional HS, OCC & NYU's John Jay College of Criminal Justice. After graduation, he joined the Treasury Dept as a US Customs agent, and continued with them in various roles as an investigator, undercover agent and boat captain, until his retirement in 2010.
Memorial services will be held at the Holy Name of Jesus Church, Indianatlantic, Florida. February 25, 2020 at 11:00 am A Celebration of Life gathering for close friends and family will be held in April in Forked River, details to be announced later.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020