Guy Peter Ferraro



Union Beach - Guy Peter Ferraro, 64, of Union Beach entered into eternal peace on Monday, August 3, 2020 in Green River, Utah. Guy was born on January 2, 1956. Born and raised in Red Bank, NJ.



Growing up, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father Peter and brother Stephen. Those hobbies became his passion and he traveled the world doing what he loved.



His early adulthood involved starting a construction company in 1978 with his father. With his drive for success, he built hundreds of homes throughout Monmouth County. Guy also owned a few restaurants throughout the years in Red Bank which lead to his love of cooking.



Later in life he built his dream home in Montana, where he loved spending his free time. Montana is also the place where Guy and his wife Arlene started their beautiful life together.



Guy is predeceased by his mother Angelina and father Peter. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Arlene; Brother Stephen (wife Mary); Children Gina (husband Emilio) & Peter; Stepchildren Michael (wife Vicky), Mandi (husband Steven), Matthew (wife Krystal); Grandchildren Emilio, Ian, Rebecca, Steven, Sadie, & Thomas; nephew Anthony and niece Maria; and his best fur friend Joe.



Due to the current health situation, services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown









