1/1
Guy Peter Ferraro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guy Peter Ferraro

Union Beach - Guy Peter Ferraro, 64, of Union Beach entered into eternal peace on Monday, August 3, 2020 in Green River, Utah. Guy was born on January 2, 1956. Born and raised in Red Bank, NJ.

Growing up, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father Peter and brother Stephen. Those hobbies became his passion and he traveled the world doing what he loved.

His early adulthood involved starting a construction company in 1978 with his father. With his drive for success, he built hundreds of homes throughout Monmouth County. Guy also owned a few restaurants throughout the years in Red Bank which lead to his love of cooking.

Later in life he built his dream home in Montana, where he loved spending his free time. Montana is also the place where Guy and his wife Arlene started their beautiful life together.

Guy is predeceased by his mother Angelina and father Peter. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Arlene; Brother Stephen (wife Mary); Children Gina (husband Emilio) & Peter; Stepchildren Michael (wife Vicky), Mandi (husband Steven), Matthew (wife Krystal); Grandchildren Emilio, Ian, Rebecca, Steven, Sadie, & Thomas; nephew Anthony and niece Maria; and his best fur friend Joe.

Due to the current health situation, services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Pfleger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved