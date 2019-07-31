|
Guy T. Blessing, Sr.
Forked River - Guy T. Blessing, Sr., 53, of Forked River, formerly of Waretown and Barnegat, passed away on July 29, 2019. He was an ambulance coach driver, a job he enjoyed tremendously and also was a certified diesel mechanic. He had a passion for anything mechanical which was clear if you went in his back garage also known as "Pop's Garage." He enjoyed watching the stock car races and participated as a co-pilot in the local garvey boat and jersey skiff races. Every year, he would dress up as Santa Clause and bring smiles to children at local hospitals and churches. Guy was a member of both Barnegat and Waretown Volunteer Fire Departments and First Aid Squads. He was also an EMT and at one time active with his sons in the Boy Scouts of America. Guy enjoyed telling his stories at the annual family vacations, usually revolved around camping. He was an awesome story teller. He was funny, kind hearted, loving and caring. Everyone adored him.
Predeceased by his father, Charles H. Blessing (2016), grandmother Loretta "Gram" Frazer (2013) and step-father, Richard C. Herbert (2018), he is survived by his mother, Marlene Herbert; children Guy T. Blessing, Jr., Brian Blessing and Brittany Mason; grandchildren, Seth, Cole, Derek, Hayden, Harper; sisters, Dawn Blessing and Debbie Herrick along with many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his life-long dear friend, Jodi Unkefer and his "childhood troublemakers", Donny, Butch and Jim.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 1st from 2-4 & 7-9 pm and on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service at 10:30 am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park in Waretown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Blessing's memory can be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019