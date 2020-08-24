Guy Vander Vliet
Freehold - Guy Chester Vander Vliet, 79, of Freehold, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home. He was born and raised in Passaic, New Jersey. Guy graduated from Montclair State College where he met his wife Nancy. They have been settled in Freehold since 1969. Guy was an Assistant Superintendent for the Piscataway School District for 22 years. He went on to be a successful salesman at Johnson Control for 20 years, retiring in 2014.
Guy is survived by his loving wife Nancy; son Christian and daughter Megan; grandchildren Trevor, Chase, Cody, Makayla and Peyton Vander Vliet.
Services are entrusted to the Freeman Funeral Home and will be announced at a later date. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com