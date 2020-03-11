Services
Gwen Bakos Obituary
Gwen Bakos

Atlantic Highlands - Gwen Bakos, 78 a longtime resident of Atlantic Highlands, passed away peacefully at home Sunday March 8, 2020.

Gwen graduated from Glassboro State College and Columbia University with her Masters Degree in Art Education.

She is predeceased by her husband Richard, Daughter Theresa and her parents Ann and Jerome Benson.

She is survived by her siblings William Benson and Jane Szeg. Her children Anne Bakos Miller, Gwen and William Reynolds. Her grandchildren William R. Reynolds, Madeline Reynolds, William J. Miller IV and many neices and nephews.

Visitation is at Postens-McGinley funeral home

59 East Lincoln Ave. Atlantic Highlands from 2-4 & 7-9 pm on Friday March 13

A mass at St Agnes R.C. Church on March 14 at 10 am

Friends will be received Friday 2-4 & 7-9 pm

In lieu of flowers because of the care, compassion, comfort and kindness given to Gwen donations can be made to:

Homeside Hospice

67 Walnut Ave Suite 205

Clark, NJ 07066

or

Atlantic Highlands PBA #242

PO Box 9

Atlantic Highlands, NY 07716
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
