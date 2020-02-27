|
|
Gwendolyn B. Whitworth
Wall - Gwendolyn Beatrice Whitworth 94, of Wall, NJ died Saturday February 22, 2020 at Brandywine at Wall. She was born in Jersey City, NJ. Gwen attended Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church. She was an avid swimmer; she loved to walk and spend time with her family most notably her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gwen was predeceased by her beloved husband Jack Whitworth, and her sister Dolores Ross. Surviving are her three daughters Lisa VanWinkle, Sharon Jenkins and her husband Compton and Darla Sargeant and her husband Frank. She also leaves six beloved grandchildren, Scott Jenkins and his wife Michele, Marc Jenkins and his wife Andrea, Brian Carter and his wife Louise, Brock Sargeant and his wife Silvana, Eric VanWinkle, and Sean VanWinkle. A special gift were her great grandchildren, Drew and Devin Jenkins, Benjamin, Peter, and Mary Elizabeth Jenkins; Virginia, Brian Jr., Jack and Lewis Carter; Sophia and Nicky Sergeant.
The committal was private in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens. A memorial service and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date at Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 701 Forman Ave., Pt. Pleasant, NJ 08742. More information will follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church or to Robert G. VanWinkle Memorial Scholarship Fund, Point Pleasant Boro High School, School Scholarship Dept., Laura Herbert Drive Point Pleasant, NJ 08742. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020