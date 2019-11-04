|
|
Gwendolyn Smith
Manchester - Gwendolyn (Marshall) Smith, age 75, of Manchester, NJ, formerly of Asbury Park, NJ passed away comfortably on November 1, 2019 at RWJ Barnabas Health, Toms River, NJ.
She was predeceased by her spouse, Thornton E. Smith, her son James Walter Smith, and her sisters Mary A. Marshall and Barbara T. Marshall.
She leaves to mourn her death, one brother, Daryl K. Marshall (Mexico), two children, Thornette Smith and Timothy Paul Turner Smith (Sarah Labore-Barsch), 8 grandchildren, Tyrone Smith, Kya Kearney, Aria Smith, James Kearney, Darien Smith, Amira Ayers, Tytan Smith and Tucker Smith, and 6 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 1329 Rt 37W Toms River, NJ from 11a-12p. A graveside memorial service will be held at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls, New Jersey 1p where she will be laid to rest.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019