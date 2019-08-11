|
Hanna Greene
Toms River - Hanna Greene age 62 of Toms River passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday August 9th. She loved the beach, her cats and her family. She was born in Lodz, Poland before immigrating to the United States, where she lived in Irvington before moving to Toms River 15 years ago. She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Sophie Kudrzycki. Surviving is her brother Chris Kudrzycki and his wife Sophie of Byram, niece Katie Kudrycki O'Toole of Stanhope, niece and goddaughter Susan Kudrzycki of Byram, 4 great nieces and 2 great nephews Emily Daley, Ashley Daley, Haley O'Toole, Christopher O'Toole, Ryan O'Toole and Riley O'Toole. Visiting will be Tuesday from 4-8 pm with a religious service at 7:30 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019