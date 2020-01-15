|
Hannah E. Havens-Stotz
Lakewood - Hannah E. Havens-Stotz, 72, of Lakewood, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Born in Lakewood to the late Justis and Eileen Havens, she was a lifelong resident.
Hannah was a 1965 graduate of Lakewood High School and went on to graduate from Douglass College and earned her Master's Degree in Social Work from Central Michigan University. She worked for the Township of Lakewood and retired as Director of Social Services. She was a devoted communicant of Saint Mary of the Lake Parish, Lakewood, where she was a Lector, Rosary Society member, and Saint Vincent de Paul Society volunteer.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, George Sherwood Stotz.
Surviving are her son, George J. Stotz and his wife, Megan of Glenside, PA. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Carolyn and Claire; and many friends.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Friday, January 17 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 18 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saint Mary of the Lake Church, Lakewood, followed by interment at the Havens Family Cemetery, Laurelton. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, Saint Mary of the Lakes Parish, 43 Madison Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701.
For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020