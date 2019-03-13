Services
Hans Otto Luz

Hans Otto Luz

Wall - Hans Otto Luz, 85, of Wall, NJ, passed away on March 6, 2019 and is survived by his wife Janet, daughter Michele, and sons Stephen, Eric, Joseph, and Philip. Otto was born in Newark, NJ, and lived most of his life in Wanamassa before moving to Wall Twp. He was a union mason for 55 years and a lifelong minister as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. A memorial service for Otto will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2900 W. Bangs Ave., Neptune, NJ 07753, at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to donate.jw.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019
