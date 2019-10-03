|
|
Harland E. Megow
Point Pleasant - Harland E. Megow, 89, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Born in South Milwaukee, WI he resided in East Brunswick before moving to Point Pleasant in 1981. Harland worked as office manager of Eastern Express Trucking and as a school bus driver for Point Pleasant Borough Schools. He was a United States Navy, Korean War veteran; member of the American Legion; avid gardener; and loved plants. A devout Christian, he was a member of the Living Faith Bible Church, Brick.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of sixty-one years, Joan L. (Branda) Megow; parents, George and Anne Laurie Megow; and sisters, Jeannette Slagg and Margie Nelson.
Surviving are two sons, Gregory (wife, Robin) of Wenonah and Keith (wife, Janet) of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Kayla and Doreka (husband, Elvis); great-grandchild, Liam; and sister, Laurie Dunn.
From 6 - 8 p.m., Friday, October 4, services for family and friends will be held at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Living Faith Bible Church www.livingfaithnj.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019