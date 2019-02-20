|
Harmon P. Butler
Tinton Falls - Harmon P. Butler, 86, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18th, 2019 with his daughters by his side. He was the husband of the late Jill Lissner Butler. Born in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Rhea Ebenstein Butler Rath and Philip Butler.
His family later moved to Lewiston, ME where he spent most of his childhood.
Harmon graduated from the Wharton School in 1954. He received his MBA from NYU in 1959. Shortly after graduating from Wharton, he spent 2 years serving in the Army, stationed in Germany.
After receiving his MBA, Harmon met his beautiful Jill. They married in 1963. In 1965 they moved from NYC to Middletown, NJ where they raised their family and remained for almost 40 years.
Harmon had a long, successful career in banking. He worked for 25 years at Chase Manhattan Bank, followed by several years at Banque Indosuez and Credito Italiano.
He is survived by his daughters/spouses, Liz & Zack Ackerman, Nancy & Rob Perlstein, grandchildren Rachel & Molly Ackerman, Matthew & Brian Perlstein, sisters Rhoda Wildstein, Judy Butler and brother Jerry Rath.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21st at Monmouth Reform Temple, Tinton Falls, NJ. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown, NJ.
In remembrance, donations can be made to the or the Monmouth Reform Temple.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019