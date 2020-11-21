Harold A. Oldroyd III
Tinton Falls - Harold A. Oldroyd III a resident the Monmouth County ARC program for 20 years, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 15, 2020, he was 61 years old. He will be missed by his friends and fellow residents whom he shared his love of the Three Stooges, Batman and Captain America.
Harold liked to play basketball. In 1989, he was awarded First Degree black belt in Taekwondo. The first member of the Downs syndrome community in the eastern states region to achieve this level.
He is predeceased by his parents Harold and Sarah Oldroyd. He is survived by his brother Wayne Oldroyd;, sisters Joalice Mahoney, Susan Tedeschi and their spouses. He loved and was loved by all that knew him.
Private family services will be held. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com