1/1
Harold A. Oldroyd Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold A. Oldroyd III

Tinton Falls - Harold A. Oldroyd III a resident the Monmouth County ARC program for 20 years, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 15, 2020, he was 61 years old. He will be missed by his friends and fellow residents whom he shared his love of the Three Stooges, Batman and Captain America.

Harold liked to play basketball. In 1989, he was awarded First Degree black belt in Taekwondo. The first member of the Downs syndrome community in the eastern states region to achieve this level.

He is predeceased by his parents Harold and Sarah Oldroyd. He is survived by his brother Wayne Oldroyd;, sisters Joalice Mahoney, Susan Tedeschi and their spouses. He loved and was loved by all that knew him.

Private family services will be held. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved