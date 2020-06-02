Harold Arnold Jr.
Bethlehem, PA - Harold William Arnold Jr., age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Lower Saucon Twp., PA on May 30, 2020, . Harold was a long time dedicated community member of Union Beach, NJ. He then moved to Manalapan, NJ before moving to Pennsylvania. Predeceased by his wife Patricia and granddaughter Brittany. Survived by his children, Patricia McTernan of Keyport, NJ, Harry Arnold, III of Hazlet, NJ and Bernadette Fong, of Lower Saucon Twp., PA. For complete obituary and condolences, visit www.bayshorecremations.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
