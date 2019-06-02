|
Harold "Pudgy" Cooper
Long Branch - Harold "Pudgy" Cooper, 71 of Long Branch passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019. Pudgy was a political and social activist. He advocated for all youth and served as a father figure to many in the community. He retired from L.B. Board of Ed in 2016. One of his daily enjoyments was watching "Jeopardy." Visitation will be Monday June 3, 2019 from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019