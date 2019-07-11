|
|
Harold "Ray" Durbin
- - Harold "Ray" Durbin passed away on June 18, 2019 and was born on November 26, 1937 in Nineveh, PA. He graduated from Waynesburg, PA High School in 1956. He joined the U.S. Navy right out of High School in 1956 serving 4 years active duty. Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, he served in the U.S. Naval reserves for several years, as well as beginning a highly successful government service career as an aircraft carrier catapult and resting gear instructor at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey.
Ray received numerous commendations throughout his career in service to our nation's Carrier fleet, reaching the highest civilian rank possible before retirement. He married his first wife, Elizabeth Ann Fleming, on September 19, 1960, who survives. He married his second wife, Peggy Jane Hurst on June 20, 1981 who survives.
Ray was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting, especially at his camp in Elk County, PA. He was also a member of the Beachwood Ambulance Service as well as the Beachwood Volunteer Fire Department, reaching the position of Chief, and AMVETS.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Jane Durbin; his first wife, Elizabeth Lenahan, and mother to his four children, David Durbin (Lisa), Mary Gorda, Kim Doelger (Mike), and Michael Durbin; two step-sons, James Hurst and Shawn Hurst; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles H. Durbin and mother, Bernice Durbin, along with two brothers, Larry Roger Durbin and Charles Reed Durbin.
A small service will be held on July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Beginnings Ryerson Baptist Church, 397 W. Roy Furman Highway, Wind Ridge, PA 15380. Interment to follow at the Upper Ten Mile United Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Prosperity, PA.
In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to the in honor of Harold Durbin.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 11, 2019