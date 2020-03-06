|
Harold E. Boyle
Tinton Falls - Harold Boyle of Tinton Falls, NJ passed away Thursday with family by his side. Born on Staten Island, Harold was predeceased by his wife Carmella in 2011. He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Linda & Richard Molinelli, Karen & Bill Geltzeiler, and Cathy & Kenny Martin, 11 grandchildren: Jessica Roberto & husband Michael, Bill Geltzeiler, Jr. & wife Christine, Stephen Molinelli, Lauren Molinelli, Ryan Martin, Timothy Geltzeiler, Kelly Martin, Kristen Molinelli, Kyle Geltzeiler, and Corey Martin, and three great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Brady, & Carmella. Harold was predeceased by two sisters, Marion Bonica and Doris Knudsen, both of Staten Island. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Boyle of Mannahawkin, NJ and a sister, Janet Crowley of Maryland.
A World War II veteran, Harold proudly served his country for three years in the US Armed Forces. In 1954, he married the love of his life, Carmella (Ricciardi) with whom he raised three children. A long-time Staten Island resident, he moved to Colts Neck, NJ in 1995. For close to sixty years, he worked at the family-owned trucking company (the former JRicciardi & Sons), where he was President.
An avid NY Giants and Yankees fan, Harold loved nothing more than any gathering of his family. After retiring, Harold relished any opportunity to be a spectator at whatever sport, and was a source of encouragement and support in all of their endeavors.
Calling hours for Harold Boyle will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3 to 7 PM at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church in Colts Neck, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lustgarden Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020