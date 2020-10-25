Harold E. Payne
Jackson Twp. - Harold E. Payne, 93, of Jackson Twp., NJ passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus in Lakewood Twp. Mr. Payne was born in Logan County, Illinois, settling in Jackson Twp. 60 years ago.
Harold retired in 1991 from Ciba-Geigy in Toms River as a lab technician, after a 24- year career.
Mr. Payne proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Vietnam War rising to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. During his 20 years of service, he received the Navy Good Conduct Medal- seven times, the World War II Victory Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
Mr. Payne continued to serve his community as a 53- year member of the Whitesville Vol. Fire Co., Station 57, in Jackson Twp.
Harold was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church of Lakewood, NJ. In addition, he was an avid reader, loved his gardening, working on crosswords, and enjoyed feeding his birds in the afternoons. But most all, he loved his family deeply.
Harold was predeceased by his parents, Everett and Edna Payne and by his brothers, Floyd Payne and Howard Payne. He is survived by his cherished wife of 65 years, Anna Payne; his beloved daughters, Katherine Von Rodeck and her husband, Carl, Karen Young and her husband, Chuck, Kimberley Fernandez and her husband, Carlos and Kristina Payne and her husband, Tom Goski; his adored granddaughter, JoAnna Mercier and her husband, Matthew; his loving brother, Orville Ray Payne and his wife, Charlene; and by his loving sister-in-law, JoAnne Payne.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at The GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the funeral home. His Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lakewood Twp., NJ. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Mr. Payne to the Whitesville Vol. Fire Co. (Sta. 57), 81 South Hope Chapel Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527 or to the Christ United Methodist Church, 678 Fifth St., Lakewood Twp., NJ 08701. For directions, further information and to send condolences to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com
