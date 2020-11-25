Harold Glenn Van Esselstine
Point Pleasant - Harold "Glenn" Van Esselstine, 77, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1943, in Point Pleasant, the son of Harold and Ruth Shortmeier Van Esselstine.
Glenn graduated from Point Pleasant Beach High School, class of 1962. Following graduation, he worked various jobs until finding a position with JCP&L, where he worked in the chemistry dept until retirement in 2002. Glenn was a member of the Elks and St Paul's United Methodist Church, in Bay Head. Glenn loved wood-working, reading, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Addie Cannon Van Esselstine and son, Matthew Van Esselstine. Surviving are his son, Mark, his wife, Celia, and grandchildren Casey and Grayson, of Monument, Colorado; his brother Donald Van Esselstine, of the Florida Keys; sister Carole Van Esselstine Capestro, and her husband Robert Capestro, of Toms River; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held for family. Those who wish to remember Glenn in a special way may make gifts in his memory to The National Veterans Foundation or The American Cancer Society
. Burial is at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.