Harold J. Demarest, Jr.
Point Pleasant - Harold Joseph Demarest, Jr., 82, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Born in Newark, NJ in 1937 to the late Harold J., Sr. and Mildred Hansen Demarest, he grew up in Point Pleasant, graduating from Point Pleasant Beach High School in 1956. Harold earned both his B.A. and M.A. from Monmouth University and pursued a career in banking for almost fifty years.
In 1967, Harold began his twenty-seven year teaching career with the Brick Township School System, retiring from Veterans Memorial Middle School in 1994. He also possessed a strong passion for community service as a longtime, active member of the Rotary Club of Point Pleasant Borough for almost thirty-five years. He served as Rotary Chaplain, Treasurer, and President and received the Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow Award. Harold was also a member of the Point Pleasant Elks for sixty years.
Surviving are his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Suzanne (Pellerito) Demarest of Point Pleasant; and two daughters, Renée Bahrenburg and husband, David of Brick and Elyse McLaughlin and husband, John of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are two sisters, Louann Bender and Diane MacBean; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, Brodie, and Lyla; and his feline companion, Dove.
Services at Sacred Heart Church, Bay Head, and inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Saint Gregory's Pantry, 804 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 www.stgregoryspantry.org
For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Point Pleasant - Harold Joseph Demarest, Jr., 82, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Born in Newark, NJ in 1937 to the late Harold J., Sr. and Mildred Hansen Demarest, he grew up in Point Pleasant, graduating from Point Pleasant Beach High School in 1956. Harold earned both his B.A. and M.A. from Monmouth University and pursued a career in banking for almost fifty years.
In 1967, Harold began his twenty-seven year teaching career with the Brick Township School System, retiring from Veterans Memorial Middle School in 1994. He also possessed a strong passion for community service as a longtime, active member of the Rotary Club of Point Pleasant Borough for almost thirty-five years. He served as Rotary Chaplain, Treasurer, and President and received the Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow Award. Harold was also a member of the Point Pleasant Elks for sixty years.
Surviving are his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Suzanne (Pellerito) Demarest of Point Pleasant; and two daughters, Renée Bahrenburg and husband, David of Brick and Elyse McLaughlin and husband, John of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are two sisters, Louann Bender and Diane MacBean; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, Brodie, and Lyla; and his feline companion, Dove.
Services at Sacred Heart Church, Bay Head, and inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Saint Gregory's Pantry, 804 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 www.stgregoryspantry.org
For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 6 to May 10, 2020.