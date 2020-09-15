1/1
Harold J. Stovall
Harold J. Stovall

Long Branch - Harold J. Stovall, 81 of Long Branch, NJ was called home by the Lord on Tuesday September 8, 2020. Harold was born to the late Jack and Myrtle Stovall in Halifax County, VA. He was united in holy matrimony to Emma Jean Miller on October 30, 1959; their union was blessed with ten children. In 1963 he moved his family to Long Branch. Harold was known as a quiet man and everyone knew him for his cooking skills. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and more to all those around him. Visitation will be Friday September 18th from 1pm until the time of the funeral service at 2pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Burial will be held in Virginia. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
