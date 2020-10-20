Harold Kelly



Harold Kelly's eye was on Jesus as he won the greatest race of his life and crossed the finish line into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Monday, October 19, 2020.



Harold was born to Harry & Mary Kelly on May 3, 1935 in Wampum, PA. He married Susan Mason on 10/8/1957 and they were blessed with 57 years together, until she preceded him in death on 11/27/14. Together they loved & adored and are survived by two daughters, Linda (Tom) Moyer and Deborah (Jeff) Tillia; four grandchildren, Scott (Kim) Moyer, Sean (Brianna) Moyer, Brianne (Randy) Schmidt, and Alan Wroblewski; three great granddaughters, Kaylee & Kenzie Moyer, and Lucy Schmidt. Harold is also survived by a brother-in-law, Paul "Art" Wells, and many nieces and nephews, as well as his extended family Hank & Paula Kuchinsky, Josie Wingert, and Bill Owens. He was preceded in death by his parents, both of his sisters, several sisters and brothers-in-laws and two nephews. He also leaves behind many many people whom he was honored to call friends.



Harold always had a passion for horses having been raised on a farm in Western Pennsylvania. He began his professional driving career in 1951, with his first drive coming at the age of 16 on a small track in Ohio. He raced all over at tracks in western PA and Ohio areas, before moving to NJ in 1955. During his more than 60 year career as both Driver and Trainer, he had the privilege too work with many fine Drivers and Horsemen, including Stanley Dancer and Joe Holloway to name a few. Harold had the opportunity to drive many fine horses throughout his career including his all time favorite, State Time. The highlight of his career came in 1988, winning the Sweetheart Pace with Concertina. Among many achievements, Harold was inducted into the Jersey Shore Sports Hall of Fame in 1993. Harold Officially hung up his reins in 2014.



Visitation will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. At the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold. A private graveside service will be Friday in Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, his family would be honored for donations to be made in his memory to the Christian Harness Horsemen's Association, Attn: Chaplain Lee Alphen, 157 North Main Street, Salem, NH 03709.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store