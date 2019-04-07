Services
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold L. Marks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold L. Marks Obituary
Harold L. Marks

Howell - Harold L Marks, 83, passed away peacefully April 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Red Bank, and resided in Howell for the last 54 years. He was a self employed plumber and owner of Harold Marks Plumbing.

He had a love for the beach, fishing, boating and horses. He was a lifetime member of the NJ Quarter Horse Association.

He was a loving husband and father and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Patricia, his sister Jane, and his four children,

Dale and his wife Jill, Diane, Debra and Denise. All services will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now