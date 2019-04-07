|
Harold L. Marks
Howell - Harold L Marks, 83, passed away peacefully April 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Red Bank, and resided in Howell for the last 54 years. He was a self employed plumber and owner of Harold Marks Plumbing.
He had a love for the beach, fishing, boating and horses. He was a lifetime member of the NJ Quarter Horse Association.
He was a loving husband and father and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Patricia, his sister Jane, and his four children,
Dale and his wife Jill, Diane, Debra and Denise. All services will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019