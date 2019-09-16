|
Harold M. Turpin
Long Branch - Harold M. Turpin, 79 of Long Branch, affectionately known as "Turp," passed away on Friday September 13, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. At Harold's request a private cremation will be held with no services. The family would like to thank everyone who knew and loved Harold. Condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 16, 2019