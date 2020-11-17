Harold Olsen
Bayville - Harold J. Olsen, 86, of Bayville passed away on November 15, 2020. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ he later raised his family in Brick, NJ. Harold then retired to Fort Pierce, FL for many years before finally settling to Bayville, NJ. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Harold worked for many years as an engineer for AT&T of Springfield, NJ and was a 4th degree Member of the Knights of Columbus in Florida. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed reading in his free time. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Olsen is predeceased by his beloved wife Helen Olsen, his siblings Margaret Angrosina, Ednamae Olsen and Daniel Olsen. Surviving are his three children, Kathleen Funk and her husband Robert, Elizabeth Egbert and her husband Scott and Edward Olsen and his wife Patricia; six grandchildren, Shawn Funk, Keith, Kevin and Kyle Egbert and Suzanna and Emily Olsen; his sisters Dorothy Lundberg and her husband Thomas, Denise Shine and her husband Kenny and his sister in law Mary Olsen. Also surviving are many extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be private with the immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of Mastapeter Memorial home in Bayville. To leave condolences please go to www.mastapetermemorialhome.com