Harold Wiederholt
Eatontown - Harold Edward Wiederholt, son and only child of Clarence and Dora Brown Tilton Wiederholt, was born in Riverview Hospital, Red Bank, on 24 April 1933. In his formative years, he lived with his parents in a home on Newman Springs Road in Lincroft, NJ. Harold and Nancy Jean Reid, daughter of Lester and Isabelle Reid, were married on 1 October 1967, and made their homestead in River Plaza. Harold worked for the majority of his career at Bendix Corporation in Eatontown, NJ. After retirement, he and Nancy moved to Barnegat, New Jersey. Harold and Nancy's sweet companionship was interrupted at her passing in 1994. In 2016, Harold decided to move to Eatontown, NJ to be closer to family. In family conversations, he masterfully recalled weddings, people, buildings, and events of days gone by - evidence of his vibrant interest in family history. He loved drawing, painting, and gardening and to capture and embrace quiet moments. Harold will always be remembered for his ready smile, his nearly childlike fondness for sweets, his ability to find joy in all things, his enduring patience with those around him, and an absolutely amazing memory which enabled him to recall dates, times, and events with near exact historical accuracy. He loved everyone and was certainly one of the nicest men to ever live. Harold departed this phase of life to join those who have departed before him early Wednesday morning, 22 April 2020, at the Gateway Care Center of Eatontown, New Jersey. We await our reuniting with him with great fondness and gratitude for the time and talents he shared with us. 'Til we meet again! Harold is survived by cousins Mrs. Clara Tilton Neu, her children, and their families; Lora Tilton Capozzoli, Amy Tilton Calandriello, and Douglas Edward Tilton, and their families. Interment will be in Harold's family plot, next to his dear wife Nancy, in Holmdel Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020