Harold William "Scotty" Scott Jr.



Little Silver, NJ - Harold William Scott Jr. "Scotty", 87, died peacefully on July 12, 2020 in Palm Springs, California. He was born and grew up in New York City. Scotty moved to Rumson and married Dorothy Cumming where they lived most of their lives before retiring to South Carolina in 2008.



He attended Buckley School, NYC, Brooks School, MA and New York University.



Scotty enlisted in the United States Air Force in1951 and joined the Air Weather Service as a meteorologist. He served in Libya and Turkey for four years during the Korean War and received a General 's Commendation for duty above and beyond.



Scotty worked for General Mills Corporation in New York, Philadelphia and Minneapolis, also worked for Charles Sauter & Company in White Plains.



Scotty was a founding member of Troop 3 in Little Silver and became its Scoutmaster for 25 years during which time he fostered 25 Eagle Scouts. He guided many wilderness camping trips in the Northeast and canoe trips to Maine and the Adirondacks. Among his many distinctions were the Silver Beaver Award and the Order of the Arrow. Scotty was a past member of the Sea Bright Beach Club and a past Commodore of the Rumson Country Club Yacht Club. He also supported the youth sailing programs at the Lake Murry Sailing Club in South Carolina.



Serving with the Little Silver Fire Police for six years was a great honor for him. He was also a volunteer with the National Park Service at Battery Potter on Sandy Hook.



His wife Dorothy Scott; parents Harold William Scott and Kate Billings Scott, and sister Phyllis Scott Lobdell preceded him. He is survived by his son Harold William Scott III (Robbie) of Palm Springs, CA and his daughter Laura Scott Auch of North Carolina, and grandsons Tucker Scott Auch and Nicholas Joseph Auch, also of the Carolinas.



A Memorial Service will be held at St. George's by the River Church in July of 2021 followed by a family burial at Fairview Cemetery. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.









