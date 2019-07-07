Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Monmouth Memorial Park
Tinton Falls, NJ
View Map
Resources
Harriet Burner Obituary
Harriet Burner

Neptune - Harriet (Sis) Doremus Burner, 87, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 in Neptune, New Jersey. Harriet was born April 29, 1932 in Neptune, New Jersey to William and Harriet Doremus. She was the 8th of 10 children. She married James Burner Jr. on October 4, 1970 and they were happily married for 27 years until Jim's passing in1998. She was so proud to have worked for Bell Atlantic for 37 years and retired in 1986. Harriet is survived by her sister Madeline DeSarno, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Harriet is predeceased by her husband James, four sisters (Anna Solovikos, Dorothy Ulenski, Leona Mieras and Lillian Doremus), and four brothers (Frank, Ken, Vernon and William Doremus). Throughout her life, people were drawn to Harriet because of her loving and friendly nature. She was a very special lady… understanding, helpful, generous, a wonderful blessing to those she knew. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at Ely Funeral Home from 4-7pm with a service at 6:30pm. On Thursday, July 11th we will gather at Ely for a final farewell at 10:30am. Harriet will be laid to rest at an 11:00am graveside service at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019
