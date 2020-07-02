Harriet (Dawson) Gaines



Manchester - Harriet (Dawson) Gaines, 98, passed away on July 1, 2020, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, with her loving family by her side. Harriet lived in New Providence, NJ, before moving to Florida and then returned to NJ to reside in Manchester.



She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Albert (2003). She is survived by her daughters, Donna Gaines & Elena Gaines-Hankins & her husband, David, as well as her step granddaughter, Jenna Cabigas & her husband, James, & their four children, Andrew, Adilyn, Adam & Alison. She is also survived by her extended family, Laura & Al Ziegler, John & Liz Behrens, Frank & Eileen Antonides, Angela & Jay Ziemba & their two sons, Evan & Dean, and Laura & Daniel Jones & their two daughters, Ava & Ella, and the Berlant & Harris families.



Graveside funeral services will be held 1pm Friday, July 3, 2020 at Oheb Shalom Cemetery, Hillside, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Lakewood, NJ.









