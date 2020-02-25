|
Harriet Milne
Jackson Twp. - Harriet Milne, 82, of Jackson Twp., passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 2-4 & 7-9 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 9:00 AM followed by her Funeral Service at 10 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Crest Haven Cemetery, 750 Passaic Ave., Clifton, NJ. For further information please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020