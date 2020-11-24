Harry Alonzo Sr.
Beachwood - Harry Alonzo Sr., 88, of Beachwood passed away at home on November 22, 2020. Born in Lakewood, NJ, raised in Ocean Gate, he resided most of his life in Beachwood. Harry was a life member with the Beachwood Volunteer Fire Department. He was the owner and operator of Harry Alonzo Masonry Contractor of Beachwood and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beachwood.
Mr. Alonzo was predeceased by his parents Andrew and Marion Alonzo, his brothers Walter Alonzo and Norman Alonzo and his sister Dorothy Nolze. Surviving is his wife Joanne Alonzo; his five children Harry Alonzo Jr., Hannah Alonzo, Tracy Millet, Michelle Parker and Jack Parker; his five grandchildren; and his brothers Andrew Alonzo and Alfred Alonzo. Also surviving are many extended family and close friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2pm - 4pm & 7pm - 9pm at Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd. Bayville, NJ 08721. Funeral will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10am in the funeral home before leaving for entombment at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. In lieu of flowers donations in Harry's name made to the Beachwood Volunteer Fire Department at www.bvfd16.com
would be greatly appreciated.