Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's RC Church
West End, Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Harry B. Baldwin Iv Obituary
Harry B. Baldwin IV

Wayside - Harry B. Baldwin IV, of Wayside, Ocean Twp., NJ entered into eternal life on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and came to reside in Ocean Twp. in 1972.

After a 25 year career in the banking industry, Mr. Baldwin became a teacher at Matawan High School and retired from there in 2014 after 20 years of service. He was also a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Army where he served 2 tours of duty.

Mr. Baldwin was a communicant of St. Michael's RC Church, West End, Long Branch, a former coach and active member of the Ocean Twp. Little League and a proud alum of Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Mr. Baldwin was pre-deceased by his wife, Edna Barker Baldwin in 2004 and his parents Harry B. III and Janet Baldwin. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Pharo of Manasquan, NJ, 2 sons; Scott Baldwin of Matawan, NJ and Jeffrey Baldwin of Clark, NJ along with his grandchildren; Shayna, Mason and Brianna Baldwin and Anna and RJ Pharo.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday at 10 AM from St. Michael's RC Church, West End, Long Branch. Relatives & friends are invited to call at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Rd. Oakhurst on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Interment will take place in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport, NJ.

For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 6, 2019
