Harry C. Streckfuss, Jr
Whiting - Harry C. Streckfuss, Jr., 92 of Crestwood Manor, Whiting, NJ passed away on December 19, 2019, after a long illness with Congestive Heart Failure. Harry was born in Jersey City, NJ and was raised in Union City, NJ. After High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After completing Electronic Technician Schools, he was assigned to Destroyer Duty with the Atlantic Fleet.
After an honorable discharge, Harry enrolled in Stevens Institute of Technology, receiving a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering (Honors). While at Steven's, he was elected to the Tau Beta Pi National Honorary Engineering Society and was also a member of Chi Phi social fraternity.
He spent his entire career in the Electric Distribution Dept. at Public Service Electric and Gas Co., While there, he received an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology and his Professional Engineering License. He retired in 1990 from the General Manager Electric Division.
Harry married Geraldine Jeker in 1952. They moved to Clark, NJ where they raised their family. While living in Clark, Harry was active in community affairs. He was Treasurer of the Clark Public Library and Clark Honorary PBA, as well as trustee of the Clark Municipal Pool.
After retiring, Harry and Gerry moved to Leisure Village East in Lakewood, NJ. In 2017, he moved to Crestwood Manor in Whiting, NJ.
Harry is predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Geraldine who died in January 2016. He is survived by their three children Maria Richel, Grace Streckfuss and Paul Streckfuss, 12 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date for family and friends. Internment will be at the William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, North Hanover Township, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019