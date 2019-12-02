|
|
Harry Frank Buerck
Harry Frank Buerck Jr, 87, formerly of Avon-by-the-Sea and Ocean Township, passed away November 6, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL. Harry was born on April 19, 1932 in Newark, NJ to the late Harry (Sr.) and Mary Buerck. He was a student at Seton Hall Prep, graduated from St. Benedicts and attended Manhattan College. He resided in Avon-by-the-Sea until his marriage in 1952 to Joan Warren Ender, who preceded him in death in August 2008. Harry was employed by Jersey Central Power & Light for 36 years. He led a very full and happy life enjoying softball and bowling with the JCP&L leagues. He was a lifeguard in Avon-by-the-Sea and spent many hours on his beloved sailboats. He was a proud member of the Elks Lodge for over 50 years. Harry is survived by his son, Harry (Hank) F. Buerck III and his wife, Jerilee, of Las Vegas, NV, and his daughter, Bonnie Buerck, and her companion, Stephen Brewster, of Venice, FL; 2 sisters and 5 brothers: Jack Buerck, Patricia Buerck McCafferty, Matthew Buerck of Wall Township, NJ, Paul Buerck of Ocean Township, NJ, Kevin Buerck of Belmar, NJ, Kathleen Buerck of Bradley Beach, NJ, and Henry (Ken) Buerck of Avon-by-the Sea, NJ; His father's wife, Patricia Buerck of Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ; His companion of many years, Barbara Mitchell of Port Charlotte, FL; 5 grandchildren: Jonathon Buerck and his wife, Jessica, Melanie Buerck, Kristen Allen Skinner and her husband, Lee, Wesley Allen and his fiancé, Nicole, and Siobhan McAuliffe; 5 great-grandchildren: Tristan, Delaney, Kaylyn, Ellie, and Margaret; Many nieces and nephews, a great-niece and many dear friends. Harry will be missed by all of us, but we know that he has gone to a better place. A mass will be offered on Saturday, December 14 at 9 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church in Avon-by-the-Sea. A graveside service will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch, NJ at 10 a.m., followed by a repass at Kelly's Tavern in Neptune City, NJ at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend all services. The Ocean Grove Memorial Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019