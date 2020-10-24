Harry G KortreyManchester - Harry G. Kortrey, age 79, died peacefully at his home in Manchester, NJ on October 22, 2020. Harry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Blanche Kortrey; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas Kortrey (Mary); daughters and sons-in-law: Bonnie Kortrey (Ted Schaffer), Nancy Rosenberger (Larry), Kerry Armour (Darin), Pamela Kortrey (Greg Hohman), Susan Kortrey (Jim Felty), and Hoodie Crescent; sisters and brothers-in-law: Brenda Edwards (Ted), and Donna Zulauf (Henry); sisters-in-law: Carol Tripp and Dale Wilson, 21 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and nieces and nephews. Visitation is Tuesday, October 27, from 2 pm - 4 pm and 7 pm - 9 pm, at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester. Funeral Service is Wednesday, October 28, at 11 am at Faith Baptist Church, 1528 Route 9, Toms River, with interment to follow to George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.