Harry Jacobs
Lakewood - Harry Jacobs 95 years old passed away on March 27, 2019 at home. Born on May 24, 1923 in Trenton, NJ. He graduated from Trenton Central High School and Rider College. Harry served in the U.S. Army during WWII, then became a contracting officer in charge of Leases & Loans of facilities for the Naval Sea Systems Command from which he retired in 1988. Moving to Leisure Village East in 1990 he served as Trustee, member to clubs - Men's, Dance, Bocce, Wood Shop, and volunteered at Kimball Hospital for many years. Harry was predeceased by his parents, Mollie and Meyer Jacobs, brothers William and Sydney, sister Charlotte. He is survived by his wife Eleanor, his three daughters Terry Rogers, Dana Reisinger and husband Perry, Nancy Best and husband Curtis, his five grandsons Ian, Justin, Evan, Zachary, Brian, his five great grandchildren Ruby, Lola, Olive, Myles, Chloe and his extended family. Harry will be missed by all. Service will be on Sat., April 6, 2019, 11:00am at Ocean County Memorial Park 1722 Silverton Rd., Toms River. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019